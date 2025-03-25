Coca-Cola could return as major Premier League partner

Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola could return as a major Premier League commercial partner having left the English top flight in 2022.

The US firm is reportedly in talks with the Premier League over a multimillion pound agreement.

The deal could be passed at a Premier League shareholder meeting later this week, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman reports.

No firm has held the role of soft drink partner of the Premier League since Coca-Cola’s previous deal ended three years ago.

The firm makes the likes of Sprite and owns Costa Coffee.

The Premier League’s current roster of commercial partners include gaming platform EA Sports, bank Barclays, Guinness, Hublot, Nike and Microsoft.

The English top flight is, however, set to swap Nike for Puma as its ball manufacturer.

Coca-Cola recently resolved a legal spat with football’s governing body Fifa to become a sponsor of the expanded Club World Cup, which will take place in the USA this year and involve both Chelsea and Manchester City.

The brand’s association with football also runs deeper than just the Club World Cup and the Premier League with the Sprite manufacturer having once sponsored the second tier Championship in the noughties and the League Cup – currently the Carabao Cup – in the 1990s.

Wider Coca-Cola portfolio

Coca-Cola also became a principal partner of the South African rugby team, who this week announced the conclusion of an eight-year partnership with mobile telecommunications provider MTN Group.

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, said: “I’d like to thank MTN most sincerely for their support over the past eight years.

“If you remember, we put out a call to corporate South Africa to partner with us at a challenging time for rugby in this country, and MTN answered that call, loud and clearly. Together, we have enjoyed what will, in time, I’m sure, be regarded as a golden age for the sport in this country.

“The Springboks have twice visited MTN’s offices as newly crowned world champions, marking the pinnacle moments in our partnership. MTN has supported us every step of the way—not only in our efforts to win rugby matches and bring joy to the country but also in showcasing the power of South Africa’s diversity when we stand united.

“MTN’s faith was truly inspiring when they first came on board during those dark days. Of course, rugby would grind to a halt without the unwavering support of our partners. MTN led the way in this regard, and we wish them every success in the future.”