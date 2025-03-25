Platini threatens to sue after he and Blatter cleared of fraud again

Michel Platini is exploring plans to sue Swiss authorities after he and Sepp Blatter were cleared of fraud for a second time over a payment of £1.75m from 2011.

An appeals court near Basel on Tuesday upheld the 2022 decision of the federal criminal court, after Swiss prosecutors attempted to have the original verdict overturned.

Former Uefa president Platini, 69, blames the investigation for scuppering his chances of succeeding Blatter as head of Fifa and may now seek compensation.

“The Office of the Attorney General has not managed to find a single piece of incriminating evidence for over 10 years,” said Platini’s lawyer Dominic Nellen.

“These proceedings were not justified and should never have been conducted. After the failure of the criminal proceedings, the defence will now analyse how to take legal action against those responsible for the criminal proceedings.”

International fraud litigation experts said this was likely to draw a line under the criminal proceedings but could herald a new legal battle over financial reparation.

“Since Mr Blatter and Mr Platini have won both legs (no away goals to save the prosecutors’ blushes), this may well be the final whistle in this saga, at least from a criminal law point of view,” said Keith Oliver, a partner at Peters and Peters in London.

“It would not be a surprise to see Mr Blatter and Mr Platini pursuing every legal course they can to seek compensation for losses sustained and reputational damage. As Kenneth Wolstenholme might have said, ‘they think it’s all over, (it may not be)’.”

The legal team for Blatter, now 89, has not yet indicated whether he would pursue damages over the investigation, which dates back to 2015.

What is Blatter and Platini case about?

The case relates to a payment of 2m Swiss francs made to Platini and authorised by Blatter in 2011, which the pair said was a belated reward for the Frenchman’s advisory work.

Both former Fifa kingpin Blatter and Platini, one of France’s greatest players who later went into football administration, reiterated their innocence as the trial returned to court this month.

“When you talk about falsehoods, lies and deception, that’s not me. That didn’t exist in my whole life,” Blatter told the court in Muttenz.

“The court of first instance was right to find that the disputed payment of 2m francs was lawful,” said Nellen. “My client denies any criminal behavior.”

The original trial accepted the claim that the payment related to “a gentleman’s agreement” that Platini would eventually invoice Blatter and Fifa for the work done a decade earlier.

But the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland requested that the judgment be set aside in full. It is reported to be seeking a suspended 20-month sentence for both men.

Blatter and Platini were banned from football for eight years over the controversial payment, although their sentences were later reduced.