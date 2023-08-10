USA Women’s soccer team had ‘a really big mouth’ at Fifa Women’s World Cup, says Dutch forward

Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn has blasted the USA women’s soccer team for having “a really big mouth”, adding that she was happy the reigning champions were dumped out of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn has blasted the USA women’s soccer team for having “a really big mouth”, adding that she simply thought “bye!” when the reigning champions were dumped out of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The USA became the first World Cup champions to be knocked out as early as the round of 16 when they lost to Sweden on penalties last week.

The Netherlands take on Spain tomorrow and could play Sweden in the semi-finals.

Strong World Cup words

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, ‘Yes! Bye!'” said Beerynsteyn.

“From the start of this tournament they already had a really big mouth.

“They were talking already about the final and stuff.

“I was just thinking, ‘you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking’.”

The USA were looking to become the first ever side to win three World Cups on the bounce but they took a fairly inexperienced squad to the tournament, which is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

That said, veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among those involved in the loss to Sweden.

The team have spent a number of years fighting for equal pay with the men’s side, something that has now been reached in a landmark moment for the sport.

“I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament,” said Beerensteyn.

“For them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future – don’t start to talk about something that’s far away.

“I hope that they will learn from that.”

England could meet the likes of Sweden or the Netherlands in the final but would need to overcome Colombia in their quarter-final on Saturday and then beat either France or Australia to reach the concluding match.