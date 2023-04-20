US and Mexico launch bid for 2027 football Women’s World Cup

The US are planning to bid for the Fifa Women’s World Cup hosting rights alongside neighbours Mexico.(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The US are planning to bid for the Fifa Women’s World Cup hosting rights alongside neighbours Mexico.

If the bid was to be successful they’d host the quadrennial tournament in 2027, a year after the US, Canada and Mexico are hosting the men’s version of the same tournament.

Other bids for the tournament are set to include a European offering from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, a bid from South Africa and one from Brazil.

The United States have hosted the tournament twice before but it would be Mexico’s first.

From this year’s edition – in Australia and New Zealand – the tournament will consist of an expended 32 teams.

“The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honored to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

“Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the Concacaf region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations.

“A record six teams from Concacaf will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region.”

It marks a decade of increasing sporting tournaments for the United States with the region set to host the Olympic Games in 2028, the Rugby World Cup – men and women – in 2031 and 2033 respectively – and the co-hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

There are reported interested bids from the likes of Chile, Scandinavia – who recently lost out to Switzerland in hosting the 2025 Euros – and Italy.