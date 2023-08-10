Where to watch the Women’s World Cup quarter finals, England against Colombia

Can England lift the trophy again? We play this weekend (Photo: Getty Images)

The Lionesses play in the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup against Colombia on Saturday morning at 1130am.

Pray for good weather and hunker down in one of these London venues to watch the biggest match in town.

VINEGAR YARD’S COURTYARD, LONDON BRIDGE London Bridge’s premier drinking and dining venue Vinegar Yard will be showing all of the games on its huge al fresco screen in The Courtyard. Following a glorious win in the Euros last summer, Vinegar Yard will welcome back England fans as the big screen returns. Guests can enjoy the games while sipping on pints and munching a slice from resident pizza specialists Bad Boy Pizza Society.

Read more: Go to Porto Montenegro to gawp at the most expensive yachts in the world

HACKNEY BRIDGE, HACKNEY WICK For east London football fans, Hackney Wick’s newest outdoor venue Hackney Bridge will be showing all games of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on its massive screen in the landscaped garden overlooking the canal. In the event of typically poor British weather, the games will also be shown on the indoor screen in Hackney Bridge’s Hanger bar. Now fully open to the public, Hackney Bridge brings one of London’s biggest beer gardens to the East London neighbourhood with long tables for al fresco drinking and dining, as well as an outdoor bar with street food from a selection of independent traders.

THE PRINCE, EARL’S COURT Neighbourhood pub in Earl’s Court The Prince has an epic outdoor terrace perfect for watching the footy – and it will be screening the semi-final and final when the Lionesses make it through. Alongside the usual selection of draft beer and wine, guests can splash out on cocktails such as a spicy chilli mango margarita and non-alcoholic tipples including a light and refreshing strawberry cooler. Half-time nibbles include plates from an all-day menu alongside two street-food favourites – Le Bab and Crust Bros. The Prince is complete with a retractable roof which means, come rain or shine, a good time is always guaranteed.

Read more: The best party wines, from Ibiza to St Tropez and Santorini

THE WIGMORE, THE LANGHAM The Wigmore at The Langham will be screening the big games, where fans can enjoy cask ales and craft beers (including their own Saison) alongside Michel Roux Jr versions of pub classics including burger, chips with bloody mary salt and the signature XXL cheese toastie. Private rooms are also available to book for larger groups of football fans, who can order special sharing platters.

BALLER FC X SIGNATURE BREW Football crowds can feel threatening, which is why Baller FC fan collective decided to start setting up inclusive, friendly screening events across London for people who might not feel at home at rowdier events. For the women’s quarter finals (and every match this Women’s World Cup) they’ve teamed up with Signature Brew at their Haggerston bar to screen the games. They’ll also have other things to do, including karaoke and foosball tournaments, if you get tired of staring at the screen. There are also barber shop pop-ups running during the football if you fancy a mid-game cut.