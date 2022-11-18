Where to watch the world cup: Best London pubs for Qatar 2022

The first winter World Cup is finally upon us. Here are our top London venues to watch it.

VINEGAR YARD

Vinegar Yard, located next to London Bridge station, is showing all the big games on its giant screen. Those who work in the area have probably already experienced its summer beer garden, which now shifts to a seasonally appropriate winter terrace. Tickets for the England games are priced at £10 each and are available from the Vinegar Yard website. Sit back, grab a cold beer and enjoy a slice of pizza from The Bad Boy Pizza Society.

• vinegaryard.london

VALDERRAMA’S

If you’re heading to Islington, you should seek out international bar Valderrama’s. Named after Colombia’s iconic 90s captain Carlos Valderrama, It’s a perfect place for a football fiesta. They have Beavertown beers on tap, which go perfectly with chef James Cochran’s famous Around The Cluck fried chicken.

• valderramas.co.uk

HACKNEY BRIDGE

For those based in east London, Hackney Bridge, located by the canal, is screening every minute of football throughout the month. England games will be held in a private room dubbed The Soccer Lounge. You’ll have to book in advance for that but the majority of the games are free, and those organised enough to book ahead can expect special deals on food ad drink for parties of eight or more.

• hackneybridge.org

BETTY’S

If you’re looking for somewhere way out west where you can grab a bite to eat while you watch the World Cup, Betty’s in Chiswick may be for you. Open until midnight on weekends, there will be plenty of time to commiserate when England inevitably crash out in the quarter finals. Betty’s also has themed evenings including Rib Monday and Oyster Tuesday, so consider hanging around after those afternoon matches.

• bettychiswick.com

THE CHARLOTTE

With nine screens covering both the indoor and outdoor area of the pub, The Charlotte, located near Southwark Station, is ideal for City workers hoping to sneak off to catch some afternoon matches. If you’re hoping to bed in for the long haul, you can order their excellent sourdough pizza, which is served seven days a week.

• thecharlottese1.com

BLACKHORSE ROAD BEER MILE

Consisting of a dozen or so breweries, this industrial estate in Walthamstow is the perfect place to catch the footy. Different breweries have different vibes, so you could take in Qatar vs Ecuador in the relative calm of Signature Brew, move on to Big Penny Social – formerly known as Truman Social Club – for a raucous time watching England, and finish up at Hackney Brewery to soak up all the beer with some of the best pizza in London.

• blackhorsebeermile.co.uk