Lauren James WILL be free for Fifa World Cup final after ban confirmed

England player Lauren James will be available for selection in the Fifa Women’s World Cup final – should the Lionesses get there – after the sport’s governing body banned her for two games. Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

England player Lauren James will be available for selection in the Fifa Women’s World Cup final – should the Lionesses get there – after the sport’s governing body banned her for two games.

The two-match sidelining comes after the Chelsea player stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in England’s round of 16 match.

The Lionesses went on two win the match on penalties but were concerned they’d be without the rising star – who has so far scored three goals in Australia – due to a potential ban.

But Fifa confirmed a two-match ban meaning she will miss Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Colombia and potential semi-final clash against either Australia or France.

Fifa usually impose a three-match ban for this offence but the governing body’s disciplinary group took the view that this incident was a lower end offence.

James apologised for the stamp, quote tweeting Alozie earlier in the week stating: “All my love and respect to you.

“I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”