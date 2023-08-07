Women’s World Cup: England beat Nigeria on penalties after Lauren James sent off for stamp

England’s Lauren James (right) appears to stand on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, which results in a red card following a VAR review during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Round of 16 match at Brisbane Stadium, Australia. Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

The Lionesses narrowly beat Nigeria on penalties, after rising star Lauren James was dramatically sent off in extra time, for stamping on an opponent.

England’s women the shootout against taking them to the last eight, after the game went 120 minutes without a goal.

After both teams missed their first penalty, the Lionesses lashed home three in a row as Nigeria missed three in total.

England had Lauren James sent off late on as their World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria ended 0-0 after normal time.

The 21-year-old forward, star of the Lionesses’ group stage matches with three goals and three assists, was dismissed in the 87th minute in Brisbane after standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

Here’s the moment of controversy:

James was initially shown a yellow card before VAR intervened, referee Melissa Borjas watched the incident back pitchside and it was changed to a red, leaving England with 10 players for extra time.

James and her fellow attackers had been effectively stifled by the Nigerian defence, while limited England chances included Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly being denied by Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the European champions also had a first-half penalty award for a challenge on Daly overturned via VAR.

Meanwhile, Nigeria had gone closer to breaking the deadlock, twice hitting the bar, through Ashleigh Plumptre in the first half and Uchenna Kanu in the second.

Press Association