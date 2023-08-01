England smash China to reach Fifa Women’s World Cup last 16

England’s Lionesses toppled China 6-1 today to progress through to the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup Down Under.

The result means Sarina Wiegman’s team will take on Nigeria in their first knockout match next week.

England had almost limped their way through their group stage – Group D – with laboured 1-0 victories over both Haiti and Denmark but they cemented their place as a team to watch with their demolition of China, a team they had not faced since 2015.

Alessia Russo put the Lionesses ahead in just the fourth minute with a beautiful opener before Lauren Hemp doubled England’s lead.

Lauren James got the first of her two goals in the 41st minute before doubling her tally 20 minutes after half time following a Chinese penalty conceded by Lucy Bronze.

Chloe Kelly got in on the act deep in the second half before Rachel Daly made it six.

England top Group D with nine out of nine points while Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 to progress through to the knockouts as the runner-up, they will take on co-hosts Australia in the next round.

There were 13,497 in attendance in Adelaide.

The World Cup of 16 so far

Saturday, 5 August

Switzerland (winners Group A) v Spain (runners-up Group C) – 06:00 BST, Auckland

Japan (winners Group C) v Norway (runners-up Group A) – 09:00 BST, Wellington

Sunday, 6 August

Netherlands (winners Group E) v Runners-up Group G – 03:00 BST, Sydney

Winners Group G v United States (runners-up Group E) – 10:00 BST, Melbourne

Monday, 7 August

England (winners Group D) v Nigeria (runners-up Group B) – 08:30 BST, Brisbane

Australia (winners Group B) v Denmark (runners-up Group D) – 11:30 BST, Sydney

Tuesday, 8 August