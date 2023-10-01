James stars as Chelsea get WSL defence off to winning start

Lauren James netted her first club goal since a dazzling World Cup campaign and new signing Mia Fishel found the back of the net on her Women’s Super League debut as defending champions Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 to earn the three points at Stamford Bridge.

Fishel put the Blues up after a sublime Niamh Charles cross found the United States international for the forward to head home past Spurs keeper Becky Spencer.

James scored for Emma Hayes’ side’s in the 51st minute to double Chelsea’s lead in front of nearly 15,000 spectators.

Tottenham did pull one back through Martha Thomas after Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was unable to keep hold of a shot from Grace Clinton but it was not enough to deny the reigning champions the three points in west London.

Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League Arsenal were defeated 1-0 by Liverpool in front of a record 54,000 crowd when Miri Taylor’s second-half strike gave the Reds the lead at Emirates Stadium, Manchester United came from 1-0 down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Brighton, Leicester and Manchester City won on the road to ensure Chelsea were the only home winners on the opening weekend.

“I said to the players at half time that everything was a step off,” Hayes said after the match. “When you go man for man in the press but you are a yard late in every moment then you suffer. We didn’t anticipate the movement from Spurs, when the ball went beyond the press we were a bit static.

“We were the same in possession, we were playing balls short to people when they were looking to go long. It is just a lack of rhythm.

“I am looking forward to a training week, we haven’t had a lot of time training and that is why you have seen a mixed bag of performances.