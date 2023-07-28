Lionesses can all but seal World Cup last 16 spot with Denmark win

England will put themselves in a solid position to qualify for the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup if they can beat Denmark this morning in Sydney. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Lionesses take on the Danes at 9:30 BST this morning in the 45,500 capacity Allianz Stadium knowing a win would put them in pole position heading into next week’s final round of Group D fixtures.

China take on Haiti at 12:00 this afternoon with Tuesday next week playing host to each of the four team’s final matches.

As it stands, Denmark top the table alongside England with three points – both teams earned 1-0 wins in their opening matches.

China and Haiti are each on zero points with two games to spare.

A win for England today would see them move three points clear in Group D, regardless of what happens in today’s other game.

But both China and Haiti can themselves still achieve six points – the winner of their clash today can go on to beat England (if they’re China) or Denmark (if they’re Haiti) to reach six points.

A loss today for Denmark would not be the end of the world with the European nation able to beat Haiti and move to six points themselves next Tuesday.

That could, however, leave three teams on six points come the end of Group D fixtures.

So how does a points tiebreak get resolved?

If points are level places are decided on goal difference across all matches, then total goals scored and then head-to-heads.

Given England and Denmark – the two teams with a win on the board – have only scored one goal apiece, there’s certainly scope for the winner of today’s other match to thrust themselves into the mix.

A big win for England or Denmark will all but send them into the last 16.

Who can England play?

The winners of Group D will face the runners-up in Group B while the runners-up in Group D will take on the winners of Group B.

Group B consists of Canada, hosts Australia, Nigeria and Ireland.

Ireland cannot progress through to the knockout stages while Nigeria currently top of the group.

If Nigeria win against Ireland then they will qualify alongside either Canada or Australia.

Many expected the Wallaroos and Canada to progress so an appearance in the last 16 from Nigeria would be a welcome upset.