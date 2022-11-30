World Cup briefing: Why and how to watch Wednesday’s matches

Lionel Messi’s Argentina may need to beat Poland today to stay in the World Cup

Will Lionel Messi and Argentina crash out of the World Cup at the group stage on Wednesday or advance to the last 16? Read on for the talking points and permutations.

Tunisia v France, 3pm, BBC

World Cup holders France are already through to the next round and will definitely qualify as winners of Group D if they avoid defeat against Tunisia.

The North Africans can still progress but will need to pull off an unlikely win and hope that results go their way between Australia and Denmark.

Australia v Denmark, 3pm, BBC

Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have struggled so far in Qatar and must beat Australia this afternoon if they are to leapfrog them into second place.

The Socceroos must draw at least in order to reach the last of a World Cup for only the second time in their history.

Poland v Argentina, 7pm, BBC

Messi’s quest to emulate Diego Maradona and deliver a World Cup for Argentina could end today if they don’t beat Poland.

Group C leaders Poland are yet to concede in Qatar and can guarantee their place in the knockout stages with a draw.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico, 7pm, BBC

Despite their shock win over Argentina, Saudi Arabia may also need to beat Mexico to reach the last 16 for the first time since their World Cup debut in 1994.

Only three points will do for Mexico, meanwhile, if they are to have any chance of extending their run of seven appearances in the second round.