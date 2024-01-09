Six Nations teams to have names on backs of shirts

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 09: George Ford of England successfully scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on September 09, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

All teams in this year’s Six Nations will put player names on shirts in a bid to grow the profiles of key players throughout the tournament.

The move has been trialled in the past and will be adopted next month by all competing teams.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said in 2022: “We think player names on shirts may have the potential to bring fans closer to the international stars of our game and we look forward to seeing the reaction to this initiative.”

Later this month a Netflix series will premier about the 2023 competition and it’s rivalries.

The tournament will see the six teams – England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy – play their first international rugby matches since the 2023 Rugby World Cup across the channel.

Despite four of the eight quarter-finalists being from Six Nations countries only England reached the final four, and eventually finished third.

The competition begins on Friday 2 February with France hosting Ireland in Marseille. Italy play England and Scotland travel to Cardiff in the other two matches.

England then hosts Wales before travelling to Murrayfield in Edinburgh in round three. Round four sees Steve Borthwick’s England host Ireland before Super Saturday concludes with Le Crunch between France and England in Lyon.