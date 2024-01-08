Sport loses icons with deaths of Franz Beckenbauer and JPR Williams

Welsh rugby union player JPR Williams (John Peter Rhys Williams) of the London Welsh RFC, UK, December 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The world of sport lost two icons on Monday with the deaths of Franz Beckenbauer, aged 78, and JPR Williams, aged 74.

German footballing legend Beckenbauer won the World Cup twice – once as captain in 1974 and once as manager in 1990 – and played 582 games for club side Bayern Munich. Williams changed the fabric of Welsh rugby in a career that saw him play for his country 55 times and feature for the British and Irish Lions on eight occasions.

Tributes poured in for the pair, who were monumental figures within their respective sports.

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said: “There are no words to express how great our sadness is – and what a gap Franz Beckenbauer leaves behind.

“As a player, he brought lightness to the field, elegance and magic: Franz Beckenbauer brought the shine. Even after his playing career, he left an immense mark on FC Bayern and football; his legacy cannot be measured by titles.

“The FC Bayern family is eternally grateful to him, and I personally mourn the loss of a friend.”

JPR Williams

Bridgend Ravens, where Williams began his career, posted on X: “Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams.

“One of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of World rugby, JPR served the club most recently as Club President.

“Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Beckenbauer’s death comes three months after the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, whom the German faced off against in the 1966 World Cup final.