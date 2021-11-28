Sir Frank Williams: Former Formula 1 boss dies aged 79

Sir Frank Williams has died at the age of 79. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Founder of Williams Racing, Sir Frank Williams, died this morning at the age of 79.

He had been taken into hospital on Friday before passing peacefully on Sunday.

In a statement, Williams CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito said: “The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams.

“Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport.

“His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the the sport of Formula 1.

“He was one of a kind and a true pioneer.

“Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

“His values including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race.

“Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this time.”

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams



His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1



To know him was an inspiration and privilege



He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

Williams, a CBE, founded Frank Williams Racing Cars in 1966.