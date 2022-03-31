Formula 1 announces night race on Las Vegas strip for 2023 calendar

F1 is returning to Las Vegas next year for the first time since the 1980s

Las Vegas will return to the Formula 1 calendar next year when a night race takes place on the streets – including the famous strip – of the US city.

F1 chiefs confirmed the long-anticipated agreement today and will act as co-promoters for the third American grand prix on the 2023 schedule.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Greg Maffei, president of F1’s owner Liberty Media.

Read more Verstappen on top in Saudi as Formula 1 fans in for relentless title battle

“Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation.

“We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event.

“The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

Las Vegas hosted F1 in 1981 and 1982 but next year will be the first time a race has taken place on the strip. It joins Miami and Texas as stateside dates on the 2023 calendar.

The addition of another US race comes after huge growth in F1’s popularity over the last few years, attributed to hit Netflix show Drive to Survive and Liberty’s wider attempts to modernise the sport’s media offering.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”