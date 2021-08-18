Japanese Grand Prix cancelled amid rising Covid case numbers

This year’s Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, due to be held in October, has been cancelled amid rising Covid-19 case numbers in the country.

It is the fifth race to be cancelled this season in Formula 1 and the second year in a row that the Japanese Grand Prix has been axed.

“The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic,” said Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.”

The season has already had to deal with the obstacles of the Australia, Canada, Singapore and China legs of the circuit being called off.

The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place on 10 October and be the 17th race of the 23 race season.

It is the second year in a row that the Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled owing to the pandemic. The 2019 edition of the race was disrupted by Typhoon Hagibis.

It is a blow to F1 organisers, who would have watched the Olympic Games with great hope that its event could also be held.

The Paralympics are due to start next week in Tokyo without fans, as with the Olympics only a matter of weeks ago.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond,” added Formula 1.