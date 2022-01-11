Luxury car manufacturer Maserati to join Formula E grid in 2023

Maserati will join the 2023 roster. Above, CEO Davide Grasso and Formula E founder Alejandro Agag.

Maserati are to join the Formula E grid in 2023 and will become the first Italian brand to do so.

The Italian luxury manufacturer will join in Season 9 of the motorsports existence and will see them return to racing altogether.

Formula E is seen by some as the future of racing, combining electric technology with inner city tracks.

In a statement, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said: “We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing.

“We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future.”

“In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati.

“That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship, meeting our customers in the city centres of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future”.

This coming season of Formula E kicks off in Saudi Arabia on the final weekend of the month.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag added: “We are proud to welcome Maserati to their new home in world-class motorsport. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle of electric racing.

“It provides the perfect environment for the most dynamic and innovative high-performance car brands to showcase their technological capabilities alongside their sporting ambitions.”