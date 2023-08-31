Extreme E announce plans for off-road hydrogen racing championship

Extreme E and motorsport’s governing body the FIA have announced plans for the first-ever off-road hydrogen racing world championship.

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations sets out the framework for the pathway towards racing.

The series will be named Extreme H, and will be a sister product to the likes of Extreme E, Formula e and the E1 speedboat racing series, which launches next year in Saudi Arabia.

Alejandro Agag, chief executive of Extreme E, said: “Establishing alongside the FIA a world-first hydrogen racing world championship will be a momentous milestone for Extreme E and the new Extreme H series.

“Eventual accreditation as an FIA Championship and then an FIA World Championship means we would be amongst the top tier of global motorsport categories, and Extreme H would be the first-ever world championship racing series of its kind.

“This announcement is a significant first step in the development of our championship and our ground-breaking transition to hydrogen-powered racing.

“Sport is the most powerful and effective platform to drive innovation and our commitment to delivering sustainable motorsport championships full of excitement and with a reduced carbon footprint are testament to that.”

It could be decades before hydrogen sees road usage on a road-wide scale but the move represents the next step in sustainable methods of transport.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, said: “It is encouraging that such a major motor sport entity as Extreme E with its renowned line-up of teams sees the same potential in hydrogen technology.

“Their approach to equality and diversity matches ours as we push to make motor sport accessible for all.”