Extreme E series cuts carbon footprint by nearly 10 per cent

Electric racing series Extreme E this morning announced it has cut its carbon footprint by another 8.2 per cent.

Electric racing series Extreme E this morning announced it has cut its carbon footprint by another 8.2 per cent.

The off-road series – which has teams under the ownership of the likes of McLaren, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button – also saw 30 per cent of the series three’s energy needs fuelled by hydrogen, up from around 10 per cent in series two.

The data was reported this morning in a sustainability report in conjunction with EY.

Dr. Matthew Bell, EY’s global climate change and sustainability services leader said: “Extreme E remains a powerful example of how a business can be successfully re-imagined as a more sustainable model.

“Ultimately, the report shows that the racing series is going from strength to strength, with its carbon footprint falling. This serves the broader ambition of promoting awareness around the planet’s climate crisis and leaving a more sustainable future for tomorrow’s generation.”

Extreme E obtained a licence recently that will eventually see the series converted to a hydrogen powered racing series.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chief of Extreme E, said: “It is incredible that we have now completed three seasons of Extreme E.

“The pace of the journey we have been on since launching has been extraordinary and we are creating an exciting motorsport championship which will leave a long-lasting legacy, not just on track but off it, too.

“Our latest Sustainability Report with EY represents those efforts, with strong progress once more in our sustainability and legacy initiatives to deliver a global racing championship with minimal environmental

impact.”

The series, now in its fourth edition, continues in July.