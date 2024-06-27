Extreme H: Pioneer 25 hydrogen racing car launched in central London

Extreme H, the successor to Extreme E, today launched its racer on the River Thames as hydrogen racing edges closer.

Extreme H, the successor to Extreme E, today launched its racer on the River Thames as hydrogen racing edges closer.

Aboard the St Helena, the ship that transports the Extreme E cars from location to location, the Pioneer 25 was unveiled to guests and members of the media.

Extreme H the future

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme H, said: “We are incredibly proud to introduce the world to the first hydrogen racing car and the Extreme H series.

“This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport.

“Hydrogen fuel cells offer a remarkable opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint and promote clean energy solutions, and we are proud to lead this charge with Extreme H.”

The hydrogen car will begin competing in 2025 but will test next month at the Extreme E race weekend in Scotland.

The Pioneer 25’s peak 400kw (550hp) output is capable of firing the 2200 kilogram, 2.4 metre-wide race car from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent, according to Extreme H.

The launch

No compromise

Mark Grain, Technical Director at Extreme E, said: “There has been no compromise with the Pioneer 25. Spark Racing Technology and Symbio have done a tremendous job in developing the Extreme H car, which is fit for our exciting new era as a hydrogen-powered championship.

“We’ve learnt a lot from the ODYSSEY 21, which we have carried forwards, but it’s an all-new chassis and a purpose-built racing car for the hydrogen fuel cell. We wanted the racing to be more intense and we wanted the race cars to be faster.

“The Pioneer 25 is a significant upgrade on the ODYSSEY 21. Overall performance of the car has taken a big step forward. The all-new suspension geometry with driver adjustable shock absorbers from FOX on the Extreme H car provides a great platform for the power and torque that’s going to be available to the drivers.”

Jenson Button, team owner of the JBXE Extreme E team, said: “For Extreme E to be evolving into Extreme H is incredibly exciting and a brilliant step forward in such a short space of time for the series. To see racing of this calibre powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which will allow for even more racing with less impact, is remarkable.”

Kimmo Liimatainen, Team Principal of Rosberg X Racing, said: “This new era of motorsport is exciting to witness. The launch of Extreme H is a natural step forward, improving technology and racing while keeping Extreme E’s core values in the race against climate change.”