Logitech Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

  • Sales were $1.42 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 of the prior year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 43.2 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.5 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $286 million, up 22 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $312 million, up 17 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.69, up 28 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.93, up 21 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $481 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.8 billion.

“We delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “Growth was broad-based across categories, regions and both consumer and business channels. We continued to drive superior innovation with iconic new products like the premium MX Master 4 mouse. And, with the exception of pandemic peaks, we drove record operating income despite tariff headwinds, underscoring the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our innovation and our unique global operational capabilities.”

“Our team’s excellent operational execution and disciplined cost management delivered outstanding gross and operating margins,” said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. “This is a strong performance in our biggest quarter of the year, in spite of the ongoing uncertain environment.”

Outlook

Our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 is:

 

Q4 FY26 outlook

FY26 outlook

Sales

$1,070 – $1,090 million

$4,825 – $4,845 million

Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year)

6% – 8%

Approximately 6%

Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year)

3% – 5%

Approximately 4%

Non-GAAP operating income

$155 – $165 million

$900 – $910 million

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and 10:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“cc”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 non-GAAP outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025; Q4 FY26 outlook, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments’ fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, production costs, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

1,421,479

 

$

1,340,294

 

 

$

3,755,238

 

$

3,544,545

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

805,267

 

 

763,403

 

 

 

2,141,277

 

 

2,010,411

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,573

 

 

2,450

 

 

 

5,904

 

 

7,344

 

Gross profit

 

 

614,639

 

 

574,441

 

 

 

1,608,057

 

 

1,526,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

206,875

 

 

217,048

 

 

 

601,664

 

 

615,816

 

Research and development

 

 

78,452

 

 

77,973

 

 

 

229,149

 

 

229,485

 

General and administrative

 

 

41,921

 

 

42,117

 

 

 

125,520

 

 

123,748

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

915

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

5,379

 

 

8,065

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

462

 

 

110

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

725

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

328,625

 

 

339,885

 

 

 

968,658

 

 

977,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

286,014

 

 

234,556

 

 

 

639,399

 

 

548,951

 

Interest income

 

 

10,985

 

 

12,176

 

 

 

34,042

 

 

42,603

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

2,131

 

 

(1,524

)

 

 

3,229

 

 

(2,889

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

299,130

 

 

245,208

 

 

 

676,670

 

 

588,665

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

48,091

 

 

45,061

 

 

 

108,946

 

 

101,202

 

Net income

 

$

251,039

 

$

200,147

 

 

$

567,724

 

$

487,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.71

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

3.86

 

$

3.20

 

Diluted

 

$

1.69

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

3.82

 

$

3.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

146,827

 

 

150,647

 

 

 

147,265

 

 

152,127

 

Diluted

 

 

148,450

 

 

151,895

 

 

 

148,635

 

 

153,506

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

2025

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,817,820

 

 

$

1,503,205

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

683,126

 

 

 

454,546

 

Inventories

 

 

449,544

 

 

 

503,747

 

Other current assets

 

 

166,988

 

 

 

131,211

 

Total current assets

 

 

3,117,478

 

 

 

2,592,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

115,363

 

 

 

113,858

 

Goodwill

 

 

466,579

 

 

 

463,230

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

13,889

 

 

 

24,630

 

Other assets

 

 

382,380

 

 

 

344,077

 

Total assets

 

$

4,095,689

 

 

$

3,538,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

590,421

 

 

$

414,586

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

817,924

 

 

 

686,503

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,408,345

 

 

 

1,101,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

113,621

 

 

 

88,483

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

238,000

 

 

 

221,512

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,759,966

 

 

 

1,411,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value
Issued shares: 160,784 and 168,994 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

28,001

 

 

 

29,432

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

104,310

 

 

 

82,591

 

Shares in treasury, at cost
Treasury shares: 14,027 and 20,485 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

(908,278

)

 

 

(1,464,912

)

Retained earnings

 

 

3,237,815

 

 

 

3,627,261

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(126,125

)

 

 

(146,952

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,335,723

 

 

 

2,127,420

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

4,095,689

 

 

$

3,538,504

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

251,039

 

 

$

200,147

 

 

$

567,724

 

 

$

487,463

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

16,687

 

 

 

15,075

 

 

 

47,622

 

 

 

44,178

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,488

 

 

 

5,087

 

 

 

11,283

 

 

 

15,258

 

Loss (gain) on investments

 

 

(206

)

 

 

119

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

1,718

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

23,435

 

 

 

26,193

 

 

 

86,575

 

 

 

76,067

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(15,900

)

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

6,296

 

 

 

18,652

 

Other

 

 

77

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

130

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

22,044

 

 

 

(46,366

)

 

 

(213,815

)

 

 

(127,934

)

Inventories

 

 

68,701

 

 

 

26,353

 

 

 

66,921

 

 

 

(67,554

)

Other assets

 

 

(12,939

)

 

 

7,175

 

 

 

(30,423

)

 

 

9,416

 

Accounts payable

 

 

6,548

 

 

 

28,472

 

 

 

171,967

 

 

 

136,848

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

118,558

 

 

 

106,379

 

 

 

119,908

 

 

 

118,659

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

480,532

 

 

 

370,870

 

 

 

834,414

 

 

 

712,901

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(14,890

)

 

 

(14,227

)

 

 

(47,723

)

 

 

(43,340

)

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

 

(1,520

)

 

 

(2,202

)

 

 

(5,557

)

 

 

(5,802

)

Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

2,659

 

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

4,958

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(261

)

 

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(1,173

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(14,464

)

 

 

(14,031

)

 

 

(48,758

)

 

 

(45,357

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(233,059

)

 

 

(207,853

)

Purchases of registered shares

 

 

(27,117

)

 

 

(200,137

)

 

 

(255,380

)

 

 

(463,322

)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights

 

 

2,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,172

 

 

 

20,235

 

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

 

 

(1,195

)

 

 

(1,008

)

 

 

(19,406

)

 

 

(22,251

)

Other financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,908

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(25,853

)

 

 

(201,145

)

 

 

(483,673

)

 

 

(676,099

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,798

 

 

 

(16,138

)

 

 

12,632

 

 

 

(9,455

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

442,013

 

 

 

139,556

 

 

 

314,615

 

 

 

(18,010

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

 

1,375,807

 

 

 

1,363,276

 

 

 

1,503,205

 

 

 

1,520,842

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

$

1,817,820

 

 

$

1,502,832

 

 

$

1,817,820

 

 

$

1,502,832

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

NET SALES

 

2025

 

2024

 

Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales by product category:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaming (1)

 

$

482,714

 

$

466,715

 

3

%

 

$

1,121,894

 

$

1,076,660

 

4

%

Keyboards & Combos

 

 

254,612

 

 

236,748

 

8

 

 

 

712,974

 

 

662,017

 

8

 

Pointing Devices

 

 

241,160

 

 

217,045

 

11

 

 

 

658,034

 

 

602,927

 

9

 

Video Collaboration

 

 

193,252

 

 

176,053

 

10

 

 

 

527,645

 

 

482,755

 

9

 

Webcams

 

 

82,268

 

 

84,419

 

(3

)

 

 

249,944

 

 

237,572

 

5

 

Tablet Accessories

 

 

93,567

 

 

77,433

 

21

 

 

 

269,855

 

 

241,586

 

12

 

Headsets

 

 

45,939

 

 

45,886

 

 

 

 

134,959

 

 

137,038

 

(2

)

Other (2)

 

 

27,967

 

 

35,995

 

(22

)

 

 

79,933

 

 

103,990

 

(23

)

Total Net Sales

 

$

1,421,479

 

$

1,340,294

 

6

%

 

$

3,755,238

 

$

3,544,545

 

6

%

(1)

 

Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(2)

 

Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – GAAP

 

$

614,639

 

 

$

574,441

 

 

$

1,608,057

 

 

$

1,526,790

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,636

 

 

 

2,173

 

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

8,673

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,573

 

 

 

2,450

 

 

 

5,904

 

 

 

7,344

 

Gross profit – Non-GAAP

 

$

618,848

 

 

$

579,064

 

 

$

1,622,336

 

 

$

1,542,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin – GAAP

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

42.9

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

43.1

%

Gross margin – Non-GAAP

 

 

43.5

%

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

43.2

%

 

 

43.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses – GAAP

 

$

328,625

 

 

$

339,885

 

 

$

968,658

 

 

$

977,839

 

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

 

20,799

 

 

 

24,020

 

 

 

78,200

 

 

 

67,394

 

Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

915

 

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

5,379

 

 

 

8,065

 

Less: Restructuring charges, net

 

 

462

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

725

 

Operating expenses – Non-GAAP

 

$

306,449

 

 

$

313,118

 

 

$

878,133

 

 

$

901,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

25.8

%

 

 

27.6

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

23.4

%

 

 

23.4

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income – GAAP

 

$

286,014

 

 

$

234,556

 

 

$

639,399

 

 

$

548,951

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

23,435

 

 

 

26,193

 

 

 

86,575

 

 

 

76,067

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,488

 

 

 

5,087

 

 

 

11,283

 

 

 

15,409

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

462

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

725

 

Operating income – Non-GAAP

 

$

312,399

 

 

$

265,946

 

 

$

744,203

 

 

$

641,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

15.5

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

22.0

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income – GAAP

 

$

251,039

 

 

$

200,147

 

 

$

567,724

 

 

$

487,463

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

23,435

 

 

 

26,193

 

 

 

86,575

 

 

 

76,067

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,488

 

 

 

5,087

 

 

 

11,283

 

 

 

15,409

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

462

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

725

 

Loss (gain) on investments

 

 

(206

)

 

 

119

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

1,718

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

 

9,802

 

 

 

9,834

 

 

 

17,944

 

 

 

18,820

 

Net income – Non-GAAP

 

$

287,020

 

 

$

241,490

 

 

$

690,763

 

 

$

600,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

3.82

 

 

$

3.18

 

Diluted – Non-GAAP

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

4.65

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP

 

 

148,450

 

 

 

151,895

 

 

 

148,635

 

 

 

153,506

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based Compensation Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

$

2,636

 

 

$

2,173

 

 

$

8,375

 

 

$

8,673

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

5,911

 

 

 

11,813

 

 

 

31,982

 

 

 

34,133

 

Research and development

 

 

5,395

 

 

 

5,043

 

 

 

17,412

 

 

 

15,849

 

General and administrative

 

 

9,493

 

 

 

7,164

 

 

 

28,806

 

 

 

17,412

 

Total share-based compensation expense

 

 

23,435

 

 

 

26,193

 

 

 

86,575

 

 

 

76,067

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(4,699

)

 

 

(4,523

)

 

 

(15,620

)

 

 

(16,901

)

Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit

 

$

18,736

 

 

$

21,670

 

 

$

70,955

 

 

$

59,166

 

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits), net. These charges (credits) are associated with restructuring plans and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments as well as investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above as well as the income tax impact of non-recurring deferred taxes, tax settlements, and other non-routine tax events, the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company’s financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information – Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

(LOGIIR)

