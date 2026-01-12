Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg raises $100m for VC fund

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has raised $100m for his venture capital firm as the German expands his business portfolio.

Lewis Hamilton’s ex-teammate saw Rosberg Ventures, for which he is founder, close its third round this month in a process he described as “oversubscribed with unprecedented demand”.

It leaves the organisation with more than $200m in assets under management despite investing smaller sums, up to around $5m, at a time.

“I’m super humbled by the support we’ve received once again,” Rosberg said. “A heartfelt thank you especially to all our long term partners for the trust.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Rosberg Ventures team. Venture is a long journey. It will never feel as clear as crossing a finish line in racing. But moments like this, getting well past $200m in assets under management, are great milestones giving us the firepower now to keep racing forward.”

Rosberg raises funds

Such investments for Rosberg Ventures include the likes of tech firm ClickHouse, while the German himself has recent investments in AI firms Black Forest Labs and Eleven Labs.

He was a key investor in the Extreme E motor racing series, which is switching to hydrogen power ahead of coming seasons.

His Rosberg X Racing team won both the team and driver championships in 2021 and 2023, while the 2024 season was abandoned and the 2025 season did not see a champion awarded. Three drivers – Johan Kristoffersson, Molly Taylor and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky – steered the team to two championships across three years.

Rosberg stated the third fund raise saw “capped allocations for optimised performance”.

The 2016 Formula 1 world champion is among a number of sports stars expanding their investment portfolios, with tennis legend Serena Williams one of the most public.

And while many athletes do not have specialist funds, there are a number of notable sportspeople who are investors across sport.