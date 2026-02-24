BioMed Realty and Babraham Research Campus Ltd Complete Lease-Up of Newest Building at Babraham Research Campus, with TRIMTECH Therapeutics and Tagomics

BioMed Realty, the largest private operator of real estate for the life science and technology industries, today announced the completion of the lease-up of the newest laboratory building at Babraham Research Campus, following new leases with TRIMTECH Therapeutics and Tagomics Ltd. The fully occupied building represents another milestone in the joint venture between BioMed Realty and Babraham Research Campus Ltd (BRC Ltd), which develops and manages the Campus on behalf of its shareholders, BBSRC–UKRI and the Babraham Institute.

Together, the two leases bring the building to full occupancy and reinforce its role as a focal point for early-stage and scaling life science companies seeking immediate access to high-quality, fully fitted laboratory infrastructure within one of Europe’s most established research ecosystems.

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a UK-based biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies that target and degrade protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases, has leased fully fitted laboratory and office space, enabling the company to expand its team, and combine research and management activities to one site. The space will support TRIMTECH’s work to open up much needed small molecule approaches for indications that affect very large populations, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s.

Tagomics Ltd., a pioneering biomarker discovery and diagnostics company, has also signed a lease to support the continued development of its innovative multiomic platform. The platform underpins Tagomics’ work in early disease detection and precision diagnostics, including programmes supported by Innovate UK’s Biomedical Catalyst funding to advance novel diagnostic approaches for colorectal cancer in collaboration with NHS partners.

“Completing the lease-up of this building reflects both the high quality and performance capabilities of the asset in this established campus and the success of our long-standing joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd,” said Orestis Tzortzoglou, Vice President and Head of the UK Market at BioMed Realty. “Our shared focus is on delivering turnkey, mission-critical laboratory environments that allow innovative companies to move quickly from discovery to data, while remaining embedded in a collaborative research community.”

Designed to support companies transitioning from incubation through early scale-up, the building offers flexible, multi-tenant laboratory and office suites backed by robust building systems and dedicated on-site operational support. This approach reduces barriers to entry for emerging life science companies while providing a clear pathway for growth within the Campus.

Babraham Research Campus is internationally recognised for its unique co-location of commercial bioscience companies alongside the world-leading discovery research of the Babraham Institute. Home to a vibrant community of start-ups, scale-ups, and established organisations employing more than 2,000 people, alongside approximately 300 academic researchers, the Campus provides an environment where shared knowledge, specialist facilities, and proximity to talent accelerate scientific translation.

“Our dynamic and highly connected Campus ecosystem is designed to support bioscience ventures at every stage of their journey,” said Dr. Louise Jopling, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer of Babraham Research Campus. “The full occupancy of this building demonstrates how the right combination of flexible facilities, collaborative culture, and long-term partnerships—such as our joint venture with BioMed Realty—creates an environment where innovative companies can start, scale, and stay. We welcome TRIMTECH Therapeutics and Tagomics to Babraham Research Campus, and are delighted that they have chosen us as their home.”

Situated within the UK’s Golden Triangle, Babraham Research Campus combines high-quality laboratory infrastructure with landscaped open space, walkable amenities including a café, gym, lecture theatre and conference facilities, and sport and social club, and strong transport connectivity. Ongoing Campus development continues to enhance this ecosystem, ensuring companies have access to the right physical space, shared resources, and scientific community as their needs evolve.

The completion of this lease-up further underscores BioMed Realty’s and Babraham Research Campus Ltd’s shared commitment to strengthening the UK’s life sciences sector by delivering flexible, immediately operational laboratory environments within a world-class research setting.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty is the largest private operator of real estate for the life science and technology industries. The company owns and operates 17 million square feet of purpose-built laboratory and office space across the world’s top innovation hubs, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder, and Cambridge, UK. With an additional 1.5 million square feet of Class A properties under development, BioMed delivers flexible, reliable, and sustainable environments designed to accelerate discovery and keep world-changing work moving. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, BioMed Realty provides the confidence and partnership that fuel life-enhancing and world-changing innovation. To learn more, visit www.biomedrealty.com.

About Babraham Research Campus

Babraham Research Campus is distinct in its co‐location of 60 bioscience companies with the Babraham Institute, a world‐renowned research organisation which receives strategic funding from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The aim of the Campus is to support UK bioscience through academic research, but also with facilities and capabilities for early-stage and growing commercial organisations. The Campus provides laboratory and office space, networking and collaboration opportunities, together with access to outstanding scientific facilities in an ideal geographical location at the core of the Cambridge cluster. To learn more, https://www.babraham.com.

About TRIMTECH Therapeutics

TRIMTECH Therapeutics is creating novel, highly selective, small molecule targeted protein degraders, to combat neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Founded on decades of pioneering academic research into the protein TRIM21, a novel E3-ligase, the Company has demonstrated its ‘TRIMTAC®’ degraders can recapitulate degradation seen with other modalities (vectors and antibodies) whilst leaving the functional monomeric form of the target protein intact and able to support healthy cellular function. TRIMTECH’s approach opens up much needed small molecule approaches for indications that affect very large populations, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

TRIMTECH is led by a highly experienced team with vast expertise in targeted protein degradation (TPD). In March 2025, the Company announced $31 million (£25 million) seed funding round, led by CIC and DDF, with M Ventures and Pfizer Ventures joining. Additional investors also include Eli Lilly and Company, MP Healthcare Venture Management (MPH), Cambridge Enterprise Ventures, and Start Codon.

Find TRIMTECH on LinkedIn and Bluesky. To learn more, visit https://trimtechtherapeutics.com/.

About Tagomics

Tagomics is a Cambridge-based leader in multiomic diagnostic development. The company’s proprietary platform enables unparalleled access to clinically relevant biomarkers from a single blood sample. Combined with advanced bioinformatic and machine-learning analyses, the platform delivers unique biological understanding, supports high-throughput disease profiling, and enables earlier, more precise diagnosis.

Tagomics was founded in 2021 by its co-founders Dr Jack Kennefick (CEO) and Associate Professor Robert Neely (CSO) as a spin-out from the University of Birmingham (UK). The company is a graduate of the Innovate UK ICURe Programme, the Royal Society of Edinburgh Enterprise Fellowship Programme, and the Cambridge-based venture-building programme Start Codon, and is backed by a leading investor syndicate including IQ Capital, Calculus Capital, Illumina Ventures, Agilent Ventures, and Mercia.

To learn more, visit https://tagomics.com/.

