Nicky Henderson: It’s 50-50, everyday I change my mind on Constitution Hill

Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville at Kempton | Megan Dent/The Jockey Club

NICKY Henderson is no closer to making a decision on the next step for stable star Constitution Hill following his brilliant Flat debut win at Southwell last Friday.

With Constitution Hill set to school over hurdles tomorrow, Henderson said: “I promise you, it is 50-50. Every day, I change my mind, but I think we’ve got to say one way or the other.”

The trainer has 75 Festival winners to his name and has a string of stars ready to run at the Home of Jump Racing next month, but has admitted he is “a bit jittery” with just a fortnight left until The Cheltenham Festival.

Speaking at a media event organised by The Jockey Club at Kempton Park today: “I think everybody will tell you that over the next few weeks everybody’s a bit jittery.

“We’re in one piece this morning, touch wood. They’ve got to all be all right tonight. Lulamba and Act Of Innocence worked together on the grass this morning. That all went well.

“They’ve all got one more bit of serious work to do, I would think. But things will go wrong. There’s no doubt about it.”

Henderson believes that British trainers can make inroads into the Irish dominance that racing fans have seen at The Festival in recent years.

He explained: “I think the English squad is definitely stronger than previous years, so I hope between us we can raise a bit of a fight. I think we can.

“It’s going to be very open, isn’t it? And I hope we can stand up and do a bit better this year. I’d be very disappointed if not. As I say, Paul’s got plenty – Ben (Pauling), Dan (Skelton) and everybody. There are good English horses up and down the country that can try and stop the export.”

Henderson galloped nine of his Cheltenham Festival contenders– Jango Baie, Old Park Star, Jingko Blue, Hyland, Doddiethegreat, Impose Toi, Joyeuse, Iberico Lord and Bold Endeavour – at Kempton on Tuesday morning.

Constitution Hill (Unibet Champion Hurdle)

“Friday was one of the most extraordinary nights I think we will experience. I think we went home that night thinking, we’ve just been through something that was surreal.

“And it was followed up the next day via the Press and the television coverage and I think it’s wonderful. It really has been unbelievable that a horse can create this – we’re in this game because we love it.

“If that’s what racing can do to other people, then we’re very lucky, aren’t we? I’m just in a privileged position, but I’m sitting on this guy that’s now causing the biggest headache of my life.

“But that was one of the great days of my whole term in this office. Yeah. It was extraordinary.”

Asked when he will school Constitution Hill over hurdles and make a decision on whether to run him in a fortnight, he added: “Yeah, we’re going to do something tomorrow. Michael (Buckley, owner) and I have then got to sit down – it is as simple as that.

“I appreciate the interest. I think that’s why we’ve got to make a decision. But it’s not simple. I promise you, it is 50-50. Every day, I change my mind, but I think we’ve got to say one way or the other.”

Jango Baie (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup)

“I think he’s entitled to be given a realistic chance. It was a great run here (in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase).

“Everything’s gone well. We thought we were going to run in the Denman for a bit, but in that ground, and I suppose having watched Dublin the week before and those horses getting hard races in very bad ground, sort of slightly put me off and I thought, well, wouldn’t we be better coming in fresh rather than getting a race like that? Lulamba went to Newbury that day for a different reason. He needed the experience.

“He was very good at Ascot the first time, and the only thing I’d say in the King George, for a horse that’s won the Arkle, he just appeared to get a little bit flat-footed turning out at the back. There was a sudden injection of pace, which had slowed down a bit, sort of mid-third, and there was a kick, and just for a moment he got caught, and then he stayed on very well at the end.

“We know he comes up the hill, and he’s got the pace to win over two miles so, I think it all comes in. I’d be very disappointed and surprised, I have to say, if he doesn’t stay.

“But we’ve got that bit of speed as well. Tactical speed that will hold him through the race. I think he ticks most boxes. He would have more speed than Bobs Worth – Bobs Worth certainly wouldn’t have won an Arkle.

“I thought Jango Baie was great today. Nico was very happy. And he just let him stride on at the end.”

Lulamba (The Singer Arkle Novices’ Chase)

“He’s good. We were all happy with Newbury. Visibly it wasn’t everything early in the race that maybe everybody would have wanted to see, but that is sort of learning on the job and he did. It got him thinking a bit and he got a couple wrong.

“Nico just had to bust him up. Soon as he got that little bit of daylight, winged the second last thing, he was gone. And I just loved the way he went down to the last.

“He was proper class. So going back into novice camp, that’s going to stand him in good stead, isn’t it? He’s still going to probably go a good lick. But again, you see, I think he’s a bit, he will, I’d be surprised if he’s a two-miler next season.

“I could see him going down the same route as Jango Baie did this year. Start at two-and-a-half in Ascot, something like that, rather than the Tingle Creek. He was really good round Sandown.”

Old Park Star (Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle)

“Just tell those friends of ours across the sea that you saw him and he’s flying, and they should stay at home! He’s lovely. A big baby though, isn’t he? This is a horse for next year and the year after, as much as this year.

“He’s got a lot of filling out to do. Watching him out there, I remember a few years ago bringing Altior here and I remember when we were doing our press day at Seven Barrows that year, and Min was the talking horse in Ireland. I just remember being mad. That was as confident as I think I’ve ever been in my life, that I couldn’t see Altior getting beat – nothing was going to get to him where he was at that stage of his life.

“I can’t say I’d say the same thing about Old Park Star at this particular moment, but I think he’s lovely – he’s just great. What he’d done in his last two runs was, he’s been extraordinary. He must travel at some pace, because he seems to get them all in trouble a long way out.”