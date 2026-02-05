Great Britain bid to bag $2m at Davis Cup continues

The men’s tennis team was forced to beat Poland in September to retain their spot in the top level of the competition, and now begin on a run that could land them millions later this year.

Great Britain – led by former world No1 and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray – won their one and only edition of the competition in 2015.

Reaching the quarter-finals will win Great Britain $500,000 but they’d need to beat Norway and then either Australia or Ecuador to reach the last eight.

From there the final four receive $750,000. But the losing finalist will get $1.5m while the eventual champions will take home $2m.

Davis Cup schedule

British No1 Jack Draper will kick off Britain’s Davis Cup campaign with a singles match against Viktor Durasovic before Cameron Norrie faces Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

In a potential decider Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will team up to take on Durasovic and Lukas Hellum Lilleengen before Draper faces Kjaer and Norrie concludes against Durasovic.

“[It’s] been a long time since I’ve been able to compete. I’ve stayed in a good place, although it’s been tricky [with] a lot of dark moments and a lot of tough times, but that’s the sport I signed up for,” Draper, who has dropped out of the top 10 to 13th in the world, told the LTA website ahead of the Davis Cup.

“I’m happy to be back playing again. I miss the buzz of competing. I’ve missed the thrill of playing in front of people, against great players, and that winning feeling you can’t replicate in training.

“It’s going to feel great to get back out there again.”

The Davis Cup finals will take place from 24–29 November in Bologna, Italy.