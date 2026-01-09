Eustace’s Helene can be a Supa Star in Hong Kong

David Eustace has saddled 12 winners in Hong Kong this season

SERIOUS bettors on Hong Kong racing need to set their alarm clocks early on Sunday morning to support ROBOT STAR, who seeks to atone for an unlucky defeat last time when he lines up in division two of the Wu Kau Tang Handicap (6.30am) over seven furlongs.

To use the word ‘unlucky’ for his recent performance is the understatement of the season, with this well-bred son of Extreme Choice pinned on the rails all the way down the home straight and never seeing daylight.

Poor jockey Jerry Chau continually tried the extract himself from that uncompromising position, but to no avail, and was pictured sitting high in the saddle while his rival jockeys were throwing the kitchen sink at their gallopers in the closing stages.

To be only beaten just over three lengths back in eighth place speaks volumes about that performance, and it is a question of what might have been.

Having already shown good ability when an encouraging fourth on his debut behind highly regarded Majestic Valour on his debut in November, he is surely much better than his present handicap mark and has excellent claims of proving that point.

The icing on the cake is Zac Purton taking over in the saddle and he can steer the Manfred Man-trained gelding to a welcome success.

Later on the card, keep an eye on once-raced HELENE SUPAFEELING who seeks to successfully follow up last month’s debut victory, in the Stanley Gap Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

The former Archie Watson-trained UK galloper was a notable fifth to Cosmic Year in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket in May last year and had that strong form advertised by the winner subsequently finishing runner-up in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

Now trained by David Eustace, the son of City Light produced an eye-catching performance with a powerful late surge to overcome rivals over six furlongs last month and is likely to prove even better racing over an extra furlong.

The four-year-old is already being touted as a possible Classic Series contender and can use this contest as a springboard before stepping up against better company.

POINTERS

Robot Star 6.30am Sha Tin

Helene Supafeeling 9.50am Sha Tin