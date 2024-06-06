Extreme E to return to Britain with Scotland leg

Electric racing series Extreme E will return to Great Britain this season as the off-road motorsport heads to Scotland.

Electric racing series Extreme E will return to Great Britain this season as the off-road motorsport heads to Scotland.

The Glenmuckloch opencast coal mine in Dumfries and Galloway will host rounds three and four of Extreme E’s fourth season next month.

The coal mine is set to become a pumped storage hydropower plant and wind farm.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chief executive of Extreme E, said: “Heading back to the UK and Scotland for the next event of the 2024 Extreme E season is an exciting prospect for our championship.



“It was a hugely successful event last year and we cannot wait to return to such a dramatic location for our action-packed racing series, but also one which has sustainability values at its core.

“Scotland is a strong voice in the adoption of a clean energy future and renewable energy sources, and our Hydro X Prix marks a great opportunity to highlight these important issues that are happening so close to home.



“We are excited to race once again and get the second half of our championship underway.”

Anna Fergusson, Estate Director at Queensberry Estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Extreme E team back to Queensberry Estate for races in their 2024 season.

“The news of their return is exciting for Buccleuch and the wider Dumfries and Galloway area. The 2023 races at Glenmuckloch were thrilling and Extreme E’s engagement with local young people and their environmental project on the River Nith have left a lasting legacy.

“For this year’s Hydro X Prix, Buccleuch will work with the Extreme E team to reach more of the community and help them leave their positive mark on the local area.”