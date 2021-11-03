McLaren launch Extreme E livery as they announce new driver

McLaren Racing have launched their Extreme E livery on a day which also saw the the motorsport group announce Emma Gilmour as their new driver.

Unveiled at a Cop26 event by the Prince of Wales, the livery will feature as motorsport giant enters the sustainable racing series.

On becoming McLaren’s first female driver, Gilmour said: “I’m incredibly honoured. Growing up in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren and McLaren Racing are seen as the pinnacles of motorsport.

“To be competing in Extreme E next year with McLaren is a special opportunity. The series is a fantastic platform that represents equality and addresses the key issues affecting our planet and society.

“I’m looking to draw on my previous experience in Extreme E alongside all my skills across rally, rallycross and cross-country rallying, that make me well-suited to the sport, to make a positive impact and inspire the next generation of female drivers and engineers. I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

The mainly orange livery is hand-drawn and depicts the race calendar.

Extreme E will see teams compete across the Arctic, Amazon, desert and ocean (island), while promoting a climate change cause throughout.

In its inaugural season this year, nine teams competed in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland and ,last weekend, Italy.

The final round will take place in Dorset, United Kingdom, in December, and represent the ‘Jurassic’ element of the calendar.

Rosberg X Racing, owned by former Formula 1 champion Nico, are currently leading the series with Team X44, owned by Lewis Hamilton, in second.

On entering Extreme E next season, Zac Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “We’re looking forward to competing in Extreme E’s second season to continue to educate ourselves on this journey of discovery and use our voice to shine a light on key issues impacting the world.

“She’s [Gilmour] a race winner and has proven herself this year in Extreme E alongside a vast background in competitive off-roading in multiple racing series across the globe,” Brown continued. “It’s fitting that our first female driver originates from New Zealand where our founder Bruce McLaren was from.”