Extreme E announce partnership with Vodafone Business

Extreme E have entered into a partnership with Vodafone Business

All-electric off-road racing series Extreme E have today announced a partnership with Vodafone business that will see them become Technology Communications Partner.

The partnership will see Vodafone Business leading innovations such as 5G integrated into the global operations of the sporting discipline.

The sport, which includes teams by Formula 1 outfit McLaren as well as drivers Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, sees teams compete in biome themed events across various continents.

“As a sport for purpose series, it’s essential that we align ourselves with companies who share our core values, so we are delighted to be announcing this partnership with Vodafone Business,” Extreme E CMO Ali Russell said.

“Vodafone is a global leader of communications, innovation and technology and crucially embeds an impressive level of sustainability and inclusivity practices into its core strategies.”

Season two of Extreme E began in February and will next see teams compete in Sardinia in July.

The competition will also go to South America for the first time with races in Chile and Uruguay.