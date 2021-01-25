British former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has signed up to compete in Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series.

Button is launching his own team in the competition, called JBXE, and will be one of its two drivers.

It is the 41-year-old’s most high-profile racing commitment since leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2017.

Button said: “JBXE has been a long time coming and I’m both delighted and proud to announce its formation and entry into the inaugural Extreme E Championship.”

The first of five race weekends in the new series, which aims to highlight climate change, is due to take place in Saudi Arabia in April.

Fellow F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have also set up their own teams but will not race.

“I’m thrilled to welcome another major name in the world of motorsport in Jenson Button,” said Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag.

“He is one of the most popular drivers in the business and Extreme E will give him the opportunity to live out one of his long-held passions, to compete at the highest level in off-road racing.”

Button has enjoyed a varied career which has included touring cars and endurance racing. His late father John Button was a leading rallycross driver in the 1970s and 80s.

Who else is in Extreme E?

Other drivers set to race in Extreme E include former World Rally champions Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz, and reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Each of the 10 teams is comprised of one male and one female driver.

“I’m delighted to say there are some world class opponents to go wheel-to-wheel with,” added Button.

“Extreme E is a world first which sees true equality with male and female drivers both as team-mates and as opponents out on track.

“On that note I still have the exciting task of appointing and announcing my co-driver which will take place in the coming weeks and then all focus will turn to the opening race in Saudi Arabia.”