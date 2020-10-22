Nico Rosberg to renew rivalry with Lewis Hamilton in new electric racing series Extreme E

Former Formula One rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are set to cross swords again in new motorsport series Extreme E.

Rosberg has followed old Mercedes F1 adversary Hamilton in launching his own team in the all-electric, off-road competition.

The German, who retired from racing after winning the F1 title in 2016, has invested in several green technology companies, including Extreme E’s sister series, Formula E.

Read more: Nico Rosberg on his new life as a tech investor: “I struggle to invest in some boring s**t. For me it’s important that they’re cool.”

The first season of Extreme E is due to begin in January.

The series consists of five race weekends in different locations affected by environmental issues.

Rosberg’s team, Rosberg Xtreme Racing, is the ninth to be confirmed. Neither they, nor Hamilton’s team X44, have named their two drivers yet.

“The series represents an amazing opportunity to drive awareness and inspire action in the fight against climate change,” said Rosberg.

“Since retiring from F1 I have dedicated my career to sustainable technologies, so to be able to combine these endeavours with my passion for racing is incredibly fulfilling.”

Rosberg Xtreme Racing will use the same model of electric SUV as all other Extreme E teams. Credit: Rosberg Xtreme Racing

How Extreme E will work

All Extreme E teams will use the same model of electric SUV, which can hit 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Senegal will host the first race weekend on 23-24 January. Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil stage the other dates.

Vehicles and other infrastructure for the series will be transported in a converted passenger cargo ship to reduce carbon footprint.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag revealed plans for Extreme E last year.

“We are ecstatic to finally announce that Rosberg Xtreme Racing will be joining our line-up for the first season of Extreme E,” said Agag.