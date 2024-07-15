Scotland Extreme E race offers double win and hydrogen testing

E.ON Next Veloce Racing came out on top in both races at the Scotland Hydro X Prix as Extreme E continued to test its hydrogen car.

Drivers Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor won both races in the second location on the calendar, Dumfries and Galloway, to lead the championship standings by nine points from Acciona | Sainz XE Team in second and Rosberg X Racing in third.

Taylor said: “It’s one thing to be fast on track, which we know we have been all weekend, but we had to execute it under pressure so it feels great to have managed that.

“It’s great to be heading to Sardinia at the top of the championship but we can’t rest on our laurels now. We have learnt a lot this weekend and we need to keep pushing for the remainder of the season.”

The season continues in September in Sardinia, where there will be four races, before a season conclusion in the United States.

From next season the racers will convert from electric power to hydrogen propulsion.

Extreme E continues to test the hydrogen racers and did so in the former quarry in Scotland.

It will become the first hydrogen powered racing series from 2025 and, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, aims to change motorsporting sustainability.

Around 80 per cent of the race site power was produced with hydrogen fuel cells, with enough power produced to keep the lights on in 1,000 homes for a day.

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, said: “Extreme E’s commitment to sustainability is a key pillar of our pioneering racing series.

“The 11MWh produced across the Hydro X Prix is equivalent to the energy required to power 1,000 homes in the UK, for a day, or charge the electric vehicles at the race site more than 350 times.

“That is hugely impressive as we continue to highlight how green hydrogen power and innovations can be best used for the long-term benefit of the planet.”

