Team Brady win third race in four on E1 Series circuit in Monaco

A blip in Puerto Banus was quickly put behind Team Brady at the weekend as the NFL star-owned outfit won their third E1 Series title in four race weekends in Monaco.

After wins in Saudi Arabia and Venice, Team Brady lost their first race of the season just minutes down the coast from Marbella.

But on Sunday they returned to winning ways in the principality famed for its motor sporting pedigree.

The win returns Team Brady, and their two pilots Sam Coleman and Emma Kimilainen, to the top of the E1 championship standings with three races – in Lake Como, Geneva and Hong Kong – remaining in the inaugural season of the all-electric speed boat racing series.

Brady said “It’s great to see the team win here in Monaco.

“The teamwork has been incredible – all weekend we’ve been grinding through different issues but we proved again that we can deal with any conditions.

“I am so proud of Emma, Sam, the whole team and the resilience that we have, I have full confidence and we’re going to keep fighting.

“I love our team and I love what we are doing.”

Team Brady leads Team Miami in the title race, 13 points clear of their American rivals on 63. Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing sit in third with Team Drogba and Team Rafa making up the top five. Sergio Perez Racing remain anchored to the bottom of the standings.