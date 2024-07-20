Formula E set for London finale with seven in mix for title

Formula E will crown a 10th winner this weekend as the all-electric motorsporting series descends on London.

The final double header of the weekend, at east London’s ExCeL Centre, could see seven different drivers lift the title as the league reportedly starts to wind down its operation in the capital. Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds recently did not deny Silverstone could be an option for the next British ePrix.

Jaguar duo Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans lead the race with Porsche pairing Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa in behind.

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne and Andretti’s Jake Dennis are also able to win the title this weekend.

Formula E quirks

London’s circuit is uniquely both indoors and outdoors, with last year’s race partly held in the rain and partly in the dry as a result.

Aside from the individual title, both the team and the manufacturing titles are up for grabs this weekend in London.

Jaguar leads the team title race with 322 points; Porsche are second and within touching distance on 289 points.

But it is Porsche who lead the manufacturers title – the power providers and teams aren’t necessarily the same brand – with Jaguar in behind.

The entire race this weekend will be sustainably powered through solar, wind and hydroelectric.

Julia Pallé, vice-president of sustainability at Formula E, said: “At Formula E sustainability is in our DNA and at the heart of decision making, and with the Hankook London E-Prix this is no different.

“As the most sustainable sport on the planet, we pride ourselves on delivering impactful programmes and initiatives that benefit the people in our host communities and the wider environment where we race.

“This weekend we continue to make sure our race weekend is delivered to the highest possible sustainability standards, while championing and supporting diversity, community and environmental action.”