The secrets of LinkedIn’s algorithm and growing on social media

The UK boss of LinkedIn has revealed her top three tips to help boost your profile on the social media platform.

Speaking on a new episode of City AM‘s Boardroom Uncovered podcast, Janine Chamberlin admitted that she doesn’t have direct access to the all-important algorithm, but she does know a few hints and tips to help drive engagement on the site.

Also, during the episode, LinkedIn’s UK country manager outlined why the Microsoft-owned platform should not turn into another version of Facebook and needs to be kept as a professional network.

Original content is king

Speaking on Boardroom Uncovered, Chamberlin said: “I think [for] boosting engagement on the platform, it’s all about making sure that you share original content and that you talk about things that – I don’t want to overuse this word, authenticity, – but that is authentic and true to yourself.

“Video content is our fastest growing content on the platform. And if you’re not too shy about it, it can be really easy to record just as selfie video to talk about the things that you are experiencing.

“Maybe some knowledge that you want to share, some insights that you want to share with your network.

“Video content is incredibly engaging and clearly our viewership continues to trend upwards for video content.

“So I would say if you’re not too shy about to definitely, do that.”

‘The more you use LinkedIn, the better’

The UK boss of LinkedIn added: “It’s about regularly, posting on the platform as well.

“Just at the start of Covid, we were all sent home [to] work from home.

“And I thought, okay, we’re going to be working from home for two weeks. What I’ll do is I’m going to put a post on LinkedIn every day of this two weeks to share my experience of working from home, and that was actually, for me, a turning point.

“I never really used to post that much. Believe it or not, I’ve been at the company for a long time, but I never really used to post that much.

“I was a bit shy about it. But then when Covid came, I was like, okay, I’m going to commit to doing this every day.

“And ultimately I managed to commit to about 100 days of every day posting. And when you post regularly, obviously people start to recognise that they will follow your content.

“And I think that’s a really good way to kind of grow followership and therefore engagement.”