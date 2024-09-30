E1 series: Electric boat racing to head to Qatar in 2025

The all-electric E1 racing series will head to Qatar for the first time in season two, it was announced on Monday.

The distant sibling to Formula E and Extreme H will kick off its season in the peninsular Arab country that hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup – won by Argentina.

The Corinthia Yacht Club on The Pearl Island will play host to the 2025 race, but it is not yet known where in the calendar it will sit.

Jeddah, Venice, Lake Como, Marbella and Monaco have been the features of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed series, which features all-electric speedboats competing close to coastlines.

Team stakeholders include Will Smith, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Steve Aoki, Sergio Perez and Didier Drogba.

E1 co-founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag said, “E1 is in the infancy of an incredible journey that will not just transform racing on water forever but drive technological advancement in marine mobility that will impact millions around the world.

“Our partners in Qatar have a deep understanding of the power of the electrification of sport, and the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP is a further commitment to being at the forefront of this exciting legacy.”

United Development Company’s CEO Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman said “Hosting E1 at The Pearl Island exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“As an iconic waterfront landmark, The Pearl Island reflects Qatar’s architectural brilliance while promoting tourism and establishing itself as a premier hub for water sports.”

Team Brady leads the standings for the 2023 season with Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing, Team Miami, Team Rafa [Nadal] and Team Brazil making up the top five.