NFL star Brady ready to be caught after E1 dominance

Former NFL superstar Tom Brady is looking to maintain his 100 per cent record in the E1 electric boating series after coming out on top in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Venice, Italy.

Former NFL superstar Tom Brady is looking to maintain his 100 per cent record in the E1 electric boating series after coming out on top in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Venice, Italy.

Team Brady now head to Marbella this weekend with Sunday’s final set for Puerto Banus.

Their drivers Emma Kimilainen and Brit Sam Coleman have been the standout pairing thus far across E1’s inaugural season.

They lead Team Miami and Team Rafa on the team standings this season.

E1 is aiming to thrust itself into the world of team sports and is a sibling of both Formula E and Extreme E.

Powered by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the series is hoped to revolutionise boating.

But the series is already at risk of being a walkover should Brady’s team continue to win in Marbella this weekend and in other venues such as Geneva and Rotterdam.

But with celebrity superstars involved – including the likes of India cricketing legend Virat Kohli, actor Will Smith and footballer Didier Drogba – E1 is hoping to captivate a new audience of racing fans.

Brady said in Venice after his team’s second win: “We love seeing our team win, it is a great team effort. It is great to see them come out ahead.”