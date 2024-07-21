Formula E: Pascal Wehrlein wins title after epic London finale

Pascal Wehrlein won his first Formula E world title yesterday after coming second to Oliver Rowland in the season finale at London’s ExCeL.

The German looked like he’d need to settle for a championship podium but issues with both Jaguar cars – driven by Nick Cassidy, who retired, and Mitch Evans, who missed two key attack mode activations – gave the 29-year-old an inaugural championship.

It is also the first time that Porsche have seen one of their drivers pick up a Formula E world title in the 10 seasons the all-electric motor sporting discipline has been in operation.

Ahead of the London season finale, which featured two races across the weekend, seven drivers were in the mix for the world title. But Wehrlein came out on top in east London ahead of the two Jaguar TCS drivers.

Race winner Rowland finished fourth in the championship and was ranked the highest Brit in the standings.

Next season a new powertrain will be used in Formula E as the electric series looks to progress its technology further.

Jaguar won the team championship despite missing out on the individual title. Porsche were second with DS Penske way back in third.

The Manufacturers Championship, new this season, was won by Porsche, with Jaguar second.