Formula E: Shanghai sees field close ahead of final four races

SHANGHAI, CHINA – MAY 25: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout from Jaguar Racing, Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium during the Shanghai E-Prix, round 11 of the 2024 FIA Formula E World Championship at Shanghai International Circuit on May 25, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

With just two races before Formula E heads to London for its season finale the drivers at the top of the Individual Standings this weekend inched towards one another after a double-header in Shanghai.

The controversial return to China was fuelled by involvement from the country’s manufacturing industry in components on many cars on the all-electric racing series.

On Saturday New Zealander Mitch Evans took the win in the first of two races in China before Antonio Felixda Costa won his second race in three starts on Sunday.

And with championship leader Nick Cassidy – Evans’ teammate at Jaguar – getting 27 Championship points across the weekend and Pascal Wehrlein – second in the championship – getting just 18, Evans has closed in on the top two with four races to go.

He trails leader Cassidy by 35 points and German Wehrlein by 10.

Jaguar leads Porsche and Nissan in the team standings, 73 points ahead of second with a maximum of 172 on offer for any manufacturer in the remaining races.

Porsche, though, led the manufacturers table with the Chinese powered ERT in last.

The Formula E paddock heads to Portland next month for back-to-back races before the showpiece London finale in July.