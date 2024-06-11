In a rush
The 2025 Formula E calendar in full as Monaco double-header confirmed

Formula E have announced their 2025 calendar with back-to-back races in Monaco featuring for the first time.

The season will get underway in Brazil before races in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Miami, Monaco, Japan, China, Indonesia, Germany and Great Britain.

London maintains its position as host of the season finale.

Round five is as yet to be confirmed.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “For Season 11 we’re taking electric racing to the next level and doings things never been done before in motorsport.

“Our world-leading GEN3 EVO will debut in front of hundreds of millions of fans around the globe, while adding two brand new locations and combinations of double-headers to grow our sport further.

“The new and improved calendar offers a perfect blend of circuits for drivers to push their upgraded cars to the limit, while staying true to our street racing DNA and the on-track action it produces.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said: “We’re thrilled to offer a calendar with some fresh new highlights while building on our legacy locations. Returning to Miami gives us a home in one of the US’s most iconic and sports-mad cities, while securing a double-header in Monaco is a dream come true.”

Full 2025 Formula E season

EventRound(s)LocationDate(s)
11Brazil, São Paulo7 December 2024
22Mexico, Mexico City11 January 2025
33&4Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah14 &15 February 2025
45TBD8 March 2025
56United States of America, Miami12 April 2025
67&8Principality of Monaco, Monaco3 & 4May 2025
79&10Japan, Tokyo17 & 18 May 2025
811&12China, Shanghai31 May & 1June 2025
913Indonesia, Jakarta21 June 2025
1014&15Germany, Berlin12 & 13 July 2025
1116&17United Kingdom, London26 & 27 July 2025
Formula E calendar

