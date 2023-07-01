F1: Five graphs to show how Red Bull got to 100 Formula 1 wins

This weekend reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is likely to head into the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the home of Red Bull’s F1 team, holding a can of Red Bull before jumping in a Red Bull car and, most likely, winning yet another Grand Prix for Red Bull. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

If the captivating hold the constructor have over the 2023 World Championship season wasn’t enough, it’s about to hit fever point this weekend.

And rightly so. They have manifested themselves into the premier Formula 1 team on the grid, streaks ahead of anyone else.

Here are five graphs that show how they reached 100 wins.

Where F1 wins came

Wins by who?

They’ll head into Spielberg this weekend with 100 Formula 1 victories under their belt, and 46 of those wins have come through their current driver set-up.

Verstappen has 41 wins while teammate Sergio Perez has five – Sebastian Vettel won 38 races, Mark Webber nine and Daniel Riccardo seven.

Vettel’s 38-win Red Bull career saw him pick up four championships, at a much better record than Verstappen – who has more wins but just the two championships to his name.

Verstappen out in front

They’ve have won 27 per cent of the races they have entered and reached their century of wins in 19 years having picked up tier first in China in 2009, four years after their first grand prix.

Seven of those races have come at Monaco with six in Abu Dhabi – now the season finale.

The constructor is the fifth on the grid with 100 wins after Ferrari (242), McLaren (183), Mercedes (125) and Williams (114).

The race to 100

This season the leaders have won every one of the eight races thus far, with Verstappen winning six and Perez two.

They’ve have picked up five fastest laps and seven pole positions in the process – the outlier being Charles Leclerc’s pole in Azerbaijan.

How many Red Bull wins per season?

“It’s been an amazing journey from the very beginning,” team principal Christian Horner, who has been at the team from its inception in 2005, said.

“That first victory in China back in 2009… I don’t think any of us could have imagined or dreamed what lay ahead of us, so to be standing here 99 wins after that first one – to achieve our century – is incredible.”