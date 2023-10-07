Can Max Verstappen win the F1 title this weekend?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is closing in on a third consecutive Formula 1 world championship, and he can seal it this weekend in Qatar.

Despite there being five races after this weekend, the Dutchman can wrap up the title before lights out on Sunday. Here’s how.

Saturday sees the return of the sprint race, a shorter race held a day before the main event with a smaller amount of points on offer.

Verstappen can win the title in the sprint race, and in the process become the first driver ever to do so in Formula 1.

Only teammate Sergio Perez can stop him.

If Verstappen finishes in the top six in today’s sprint race, he will be crowned world champion.

If the Dutchman finishes seventh Perez will need to win the sprint race to ensure the wait carries over until Sunday.

Likewise, Perez will need to be in the top two and Verstappen eighth or worse or Perez in the top three and Verstappen not scoring a point to carry over to Sunday.

It is looking increasingly likely that Verstappen will win the title on Saturday, but if he doesn’t then it will be likely less than 24 hours until he snaps up his third championship.

Verstappen dominance

Verstappen and Red Bull have been hugely dominant this season with the constructor winning every race except from Singapore, where Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr took the victory.

It is one of the most dominant performances by a team in recent Formula 1 history.