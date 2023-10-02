Andretti approved for F1 grid spot, but teams (and others) need to give nod

Andretti are on course to become the first Formula 1 team to join the grid after the FIA, the sport’s governing body, approved their application.

The American firm, who will partner with Cadillac and General Motors in any successful outcome, must still win over the current 10 teams before any appearance in the 2025 or 2026 season, which include the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

If successful, the outfit who have history in the United States as a hugely successful IndyCar team, will become the first team on the grid since fellow American team Haas entered the motor sport in 2016.

“Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global,” David Dicker of the Rodin F1 bid – which was looking to have a female driver – said.

Andretti has long been the favourite bid to succeed at this level but the current agreement which binds the sport and the governance together does state that there is room for 12 teams on the grid.

Unsuccessful bids are said to have found out with little time to respond and are set to lose the estimated £300,000 in fees it cost to apply.

Other bids include British racing team Hitech, backed by Kazakh billionaire businessman Vladimir Kim and Lky Sunz, an Asian-based outfit.

A Formula 1 spokesperson said: “We note the FIA’s conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of their process and will now conduct our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application.”