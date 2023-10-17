Mahomes, Kelce, McIlroy and others pump £200m into F1 team Alpine

Sporting stars including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua have invested £173m in Formula 1 outfit Alpine.

The team confirmed in June that a 24 per cent stake had been sold to investors made up from Orto Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which included Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

But Orto Capital has announced a further injection from a new group of names.

As well as Mahomes and Joshua, Ryder Cup winner Rory McIlroy and footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata are included, as well as NBA team Miami Marlins investor Roger Ehrenberg and Travis Kelce – the NFL star who beat his brother in the Super Bowl last season.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports,” Mahomes said of the investment. “The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

McIlroy said: “Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1. Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

Alpine are a rebrand of Renault and have won just the one race since 2021, in Hungary. Their current roster is made up of French duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The F1 season continues this weekend in Austin, Texas.