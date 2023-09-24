Red Bull win F1 constructors’ title after Japan Grand Prix

Red Bull won a second consecutive constructors’ championship today after Max Verstappen stormed to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Dutch individual title leader won at Suzuka by 19 seconds from McLaren Duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – who achieved his first podium.

Verstappen’s 26 points, though, were enough to ensure Red Bull picked up their sixth team title.

Red Bull have 623 points, over double what Mercedes have in second place (305).

Red Bull “amazing”

“It’s been the most amazing race and year for us. It’s a testimony to the men and women in the team, the partners, it’s a collection of everyone doing their bit to help the team,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

“Max is on another level at the moment, today was an incredible performance.”

Verstappen said: “It’s been an unbelievable weekend. To win here was great, the car was working well on every compound.

“Also to win the constructors is great, I’m proud of everyone, we’re having an incredible year, very proud of everyone.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth with Carlos Sainz Jr sixth, sandwiched between the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in fifth and seventh respectively.

Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

The F1 teams will take a week off before heading to Qatar for the first race in the nation since before the Fifa World Cup.