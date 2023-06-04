Formula 1: Hamilton ‘flat out’ motivated at Mercedes despite Red Bull win

Seven-time world champion Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has said he is “flat out” motivated at Mercedes despite Max Verstappen winning his third consecutive F1 race yesterday in Barcelona. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The Dutch reigning world champion Verstappen’s win ensured that Red Bull maintained their 100 per cent winning record so far this season after seven races. The constructors’ leaders, between Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez, have also led every lap of the last three races.

But Mercedes arrived in Spain with upgrades and managed to finish in second and third on the podium. Hamilton, who edged his teammate George Russell to second, said: “What a result for our team.

“We definitely did not expect to have the result we had today so I just really want to take my hat off to my team and thank everyone back in the factory for continuing to push and bring us a little bit closer to the [Red] Bulls.

“They’re still a bit ahead but we will keep on chasing them down, this is an amazing result and George [Russell] did a great job.

“They [Red Bull] are still a little bit too quick at the moment but we’re working at it. One step at a time. If we could get close by the end of the year then that would be awesome but if not, next year.

“[I’m] flat out [motivated]. Flat out. No lifting,” Hamilton added.

Despite starting third on the grid, McLaren’s Lando Norris could only finish 17th.

Sergio Perez finished fourth with Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly making up the top 10. Charles Leclerc was 11th.

Verstappen leads the 2023 drivers’ standings with 170 points while his teammate is second on 117. Alonso is third on 99.

Red Bull lead the team standings on 287 points with Mercedes on 152 and Aston Martin on 134.