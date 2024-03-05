Who owns Mercedes? Who is the team principal? What is their value?

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – MARCH 02: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images )

Who are the owners of Mercedes?

Mercedes-Benz, team principal Toto Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos own the Formula 1 team Mercedes-AMG.

Each party has an equal shareholding in the F1 team.

The German car company Mercedes-Benz was a part of public limited company Daimler up until February 2022 before a full name change.

The brand dates back to when German engineer Karl Benz invented an automobile called the Benz Patent Motorwagen before it was sold to Daimler.

Motorsport executive Toto Wolff owns a third of shares in the F1 team.

British tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the owner of Ineos, a large multinational chemicals group worth over $65bn.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also a part owner in Premier League football club Manchester United.

The deal to split stakes equally came ahead of the 2021 season.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Mercedes-Benz 33.3% Toto Wolff 33.3% Ineos 33.3%

Who is the team principal of Mercedes?

Austrian billionaire Toto Wolff is the team principal of Mercedes.

He has led Mercedes to eight F1 constructor championships.

Wolff was previously an investor in the Williams F1 team, becoming an executive director in 2012.

Wolff is also the CEO of Mercedes’ F1 team.

Toto Wolff is the team principal of Mercedes.

Who are Mercedes’ manufacturers?

Mercedes’ headquarters are in Brackley in Northamptonshire, not far from Silverstone.

It has confirmed plans to expand the site over the next five years.

Its power units and car manufacturing are done in-house.

What is Mercedes’ F1 value?

Mercedes are worth $3.8bn, according to Forbes.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was the second highest paid driver. But the Briton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

When was Mercedes formed? Who did it replace?

Mercedes returned to Formula 1 in 2010 when parent company Daimler bought a minority stake in Brawn GP.

Team principal Ross Brawn continued in his role from the previous regime.

In its opening season, Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg drove for Mercedes.

Daimler’s full purchase was completed in 2011 along with investor partners Aabar.

Lewis Hamilton became the lead driver for Mercedes 2013, while Toto Wolff was added to the management team.

Mercedes had two seasons in Formula 1 in 1954 and 1955 before withdrawing at the end of the year.

What is Mercedes’ record in F1?

Mercedes have won several constructor and drivers titles since it joined Formula 1.

With Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as its drivers, it won eight consecutive constructors titles between 2014 and 2021.

It also won seven consecutive drivers championships, with Hamilton winning six and Rosberg winning one in 2016.

The team failed to win a single Grand Prix over the 2023 season. It was the first time it did not do so since 2011, which was its second year in the sport.

In the previous year, Mercedes driver George Russell took their only win. It was the first year Hamilton had not won a race in his F1 career.

The last season in which they competed for the drivers championship was in 2021 when Hamilton lost to Verstappen in a controversial finish in Abu Dhabi.