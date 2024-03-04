Who owns Ferrari? Who is the team principal? What is their value?

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – MARCH 02: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Ferrari?

Luxury Italian car manufacturer Ferrari owns the Formula 1 team Scuderia Ferrari.

Ferrari is co-owned by Dutch holding company Exor, which is majority-owned by the billionaire Agnelli family, and Piero Ferrari.

The Italian entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari died in 1988, having founded the car brand in 1939 after leaving Alfa Romeo. Enzo Ferrari’s son Piero inherited a 10 per cent stake.

Investors hold 67 per cent of shares in Ferrari through its stock exchange listings in New York and Milan.

Shareholders include American investment firms BlackRock and T .Rowe Price Associates.

Fiat once held a major stake in Ferrari before separation in 2016. But the family of Italian businessman Giovanni Agnelli, who founded Fiat, controls Exor.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Investors 67.1% Exor N.V 22.9% Piero Ferrari 10%

Who is the team principal of Ferrari?

Frederic Vasseur is the team principal of Ferrari.

He joined Ferrari from Alfa Romeo in time for the 2023 season, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Binotto had acted as team principal for three years prior to leaving.

Vasseur is a French engineer who has been credited with recruiting British driver Lewis Hamilton for the 2024 season.

Who are Ferrari’s manufacturers?

Red Bull’s headquarters are in Maranello in Italy.

The team said its car for the 2024 season is vastly different to its last.

Its manufacturing and power unit is produced in-house.

What is Ferrari’s value?

Ferrari are worth $3.9bn, according to Forbes.

Their estimated revenue for 2023 was $680m.

When was Ferrari formed?

Scuderia Ferrari entered F1 in 1950, the first year of the reformed F1 championship.

It has kept its place in F1 ever since, overcoming historic ownership struggles with Ford in the ‘60s, issues with sponsors and threats to leave the competition.

It is the only team to have competed in every season of F1.

What is Ferrari’s record in F1?

Scuderia Ferrari are Formula 1’s most successful team, winning 16 constructor championships and 15 driver titles.

F1 team Williams are a distant second with nine constructor championships.

Among some of Ferrari’s greatest drivers include legends Alberto Ascari, Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher.

Between 2000 and 2002, it won both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles three years in a row.

It snapped up seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a shock move ahead of the 2024 season.

Ferrari’s last drivers’ title win was in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Its last constructors championship came in 2008 when Brazilian driver Felipe Massa narrowly lost to Hamilton.