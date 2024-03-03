Who owns Red Bull Racing? Who is the Team Principal? What is their value?

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – MARCH 02: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Who are the owners of Red Bull Racing?

The energy drinks company Red Bull owns Red Bull Racing.

Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in 2022, and the late Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya co-founded Red Bull in 1984. The brand was launched three years later.

Mateschitz ran day-to-day operations as the president of the conglomerate. His son Mark took over his 49 per cent stake.

Chalerm Yoovidhya, who is the eldest son of Chaleo Yoovidhya, owns the remaining 51% of shares.

The parent company is now headed by three businessmen. Oliver Mintzlaff is the chief executive of Red Bull’s corporate projects and investment.

The company has businesses in various sports, including in Formula 1 and football.

World champion Max Verstappen drives for Red Bull Racing.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Mark Mateschitz 49% Chalerm Yoovidhya 51%

Who is the team principal of Red Bull Racing?

Christian Horner is Red Bull’s team principal. He has been in charge of the team since its inception.

The British chief faced increased scrutiny following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

He was cleared of misconduct and said he looked forward to the 2024 F1 season.

Christain Horner is the team principal of Red Bull Racing.

Who are Red Bull’s manufacturers?

Red Bull’s headquarters are in Milton Keynes in the UK.

Red Bull currently use manufacturer Honda for their power unit. It is branded as Red Bull powertrains.

From 2026, to 2030, Red Bull will switch to Ford. They have previously used power units from a number of car manufacturers, including Ferrari and Aston Martin.

What is Red Bull Racing’s value?

Red Bull Racing are worth $2.6bn, according to Forbes.

Their estimated revenue for 2023 was over $500m.

When was Red Bull Racing formed? Who did it replace?

Red Bull Racing have been in Formula 1 for nearly 20 years, having made their debut in 2005.

They took over from the Jaguar team.

Red Bull had had a partnership with Sauber before it created its first team.

Who are Red Bull’s sister team? Why do they have one?

Red Bull’s sister team is Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. They are also known as VCARB or simply RB.

It used to drive under the name AlphaTauri, which promoted a fashion brand founded by the energy drinks company.

The team’s brand was Toro Rosso up until 2020, which means Red Bull in Italian.

They joined Formula 1 in 2006, a year after Red Bull Racing entered the sport, and took control of Minardi’s F1 team.

They are viewed as a junior team for Red Bull’s main outfit. F1 champion Max Verstappen drove for the team between 2014 and 2016.

Red Bull’s ownership of two teams has received criticism from McLaren team principal Zak Brown over their close ties.

What is Red Bull Racing’s record in F1?

The team’s first podium finish came in 2006 as driver David Coulthard finished third at the Monaco Grand Prix.

When the young German driver Sebastian Vettel joined in 2009, rule changes to F1 cars benefited the team.

Vettel brought Red Bull their first win at the Chinese Grand Prix that year. His Australian teammate Mark Webber won at Nürburgring as Red Bull finished second in the Constructors’ Championship.

Red Bull won their first ever constructor championship a year later. Vettel became the youngest ever driver to win the drivers’ championship.

The German driver went on to win three more championships as Red Bull cemented their status as one of the strongest teams.

Only Mercedes have beaten them to the constructor championship since 2013.

In recent years, Dutchman Max Verstappen has led Red Bull’s resurgence as a three-time world champion.

Red Bull Racing have won six constructors’ championships. They have also won seven drivers’ championships.

Red Bull Racing’s title sponsor for 2024 is American software company Oracle.